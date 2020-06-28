Mass Testing At Davidson County Jail Reveals 135 New Coronavirus Cases

More than 180 inmates at a minimum security facility in Davidson County have tested positive for the coronavirus, though most have no symptoms. Courtesy DCSO via Twitter

An additional 135 inmates at the men’s Davidson County Correctional Development Center have tested positive for the coronavirus after a round of mass testing at the minimum security jail.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says all of the men are currently asymptomatic. More than 500 inmates were tested after 48 with symptoms turned out positive last week. Four staff members also turned up positive, with other results pending from the 164 employees tested.

Until now, the testing at Nashville’s jails has been on a case-by-case basis. State prisons decided to test everyone after large outbreaks at facilities in Bledsoe and Trousdale counties where most positive cases showed no symptoms.