Mass Vaccinations Restart In Nashville After A Week Lost To Weather

The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has vaccinated roughly 10,000 veterans against COVID-19. Courtesy Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

The VA is putting out an open call to its patients in Middle Tennessee. Anyone over age 55 who can get to the Murfreesboro or Nashville campuses Saturday can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients must already be enrolled with the VA. Details can be found here.

The walk-in vaccination clinics running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and in the multipurpose room by the chapel at the Vanderbilt campus.

The Tennessee Valley branch of the VA has given at least a first dose to roughly 10,000 patients so far.

Patience urged in Nashville

With hundreds of other vaccination appointments cancelled in Nashville this week due to the weather, the Metro Health Department is asking for patience. And in particular, health workers are worried that the public is going to try to show up to a vaccination clinic at Music City Center this weekend.

A department spokesperson says only people with scheduled appointments this weekend should go to the convention center. If they had an appointment cancelled for a first dose, the city plans to call and schedule a new time. And for those receiving a second dose, health officials are asking residents to come on the same day of the week, next week.

Best part of my day was transporting 80 vaccines that were not used due to the weather and close to expiring to a “pop up” clinic in north Nashville where all were used. ⁦@NashvilleHealth⁩ pic.twitter.com/rHEXjK3MEh — Alex Jahangir (@alexjahangir) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, because of all the cancelled appointments, the city has continued to improvise for doses that are about to spoil. Nashville’s coronavirus task force chair, Dr. Alex Jahangir, personally delivered about 80 doses to a pop-up clinic in a historically Black neighborhood of North Nashville and was able to avoid any wasted shots.

Earlier this week, hundreds of soon-to-spoil doses were also used at the city’s homeless shelters.