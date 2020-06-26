Metro Board Of Health Meets In Emergency Session To Debate Mask Mandate

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and members of the St. John AME Church wore masks as they attended the demolition of the historic structure on Friday. The building had been damaged beyond repair by the March tornadoes. courtesy Mayor John Cooper via Twitter

The Metro Board of Health will meet at 4 p.m. in an emergency session called by chairman Alex Jahangir. The panel will debate a public health order to require Nashville residents and visitors to wear masks or face coverings in public.

Disagreement has surfaced in recent days between Mayor John Cooper, who wants to mandate masks for everyone, and the director of Metro Health, Dr. Michael Caldwell.

Caldwell has said he is trying to avoid a backlash and doesn’t want to add to the “tension” by imposing a rule that would be impossible to enforce.

Dr. Jahangir, who also chairs the city’s coronavirus task force, has called it a “difference of opinion.” But he confirms to WPLN News that he was responsible for calling the emergency meeting to debate a public health order.

In recent days, public health officials across Tennessee have pleaded with residents to wear masks as one of the last ways to stop the continued spread of the virus without reverting to restrictions on daily life.

Memphis has a mask mandate that took effect Thursday. The city council voted last week to require masks for everyone in public places, with some exceptions. Enforcement, however, will primarily be through verbal warnings.