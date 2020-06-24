Wilson County Reissues State Of Emergency And Requires Residents To Wear Masks After Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Wilson County will require people to wear masks while in public. Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

Another state of emergency is being issued in Wilson County after a surge in COVID-19 cases. County officials say there have been 15 deaths since May 12.



According to the mayor’s office, the 14-day daily average of new cases was 6.9 on June 1. That number has since increased to 11.4, as of Tuesday, so people will now be required to wear masks in public.

“We want people to say safe as they consume activities,” says Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, in a press release.

Hutto says he’s also asking businesses to reduce the number of people in their businesses, and require that patrons wear masks before entering their establishments.

The mayor’s decision comes after weeks of rising cases statewide, and as other cities, like Nashville, are beginning to ease restrictions.

For residents who need them, Hutto says masks are available at the Wilson County Health Department. They can also be picked up at testing centers.