New Jersey-Based Nursing Home Company Discloses Another Outbreak In Nashville Area

Another nursing home owned by New Jersey-based CareRite Centers is disclosing an outbreak at a facility in Tennessee. The state department of health says at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in South Nashville, eight patients have died. In total, 55 residents have tested positive along with 11 staffers, according to the state’s latest figures.

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

CareRite’s nursing home in Madison, known as Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, also disclosed 56 coronavirus cases among residents and 18 positive staffers this week. The company’s facilities near Trevecca Nazarene University and in Gallatin have experienced some of the state’s largest outbreaks.

All Tennessee nursing homes are required to finish mass testing of patients and staff by the end of the month or face state penalties. Starting next month, employees have to be tested weekly.