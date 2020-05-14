Metro Extends Public Health Emergency Through June

The Metro Board of Health voted unanimously this afternoon to extend the city’s public health emergency through the end of June.

But the way chairman Alex Jahangir laid it out, there wasn’t much choice. The phased reopening plan underway is only enforceable if an emergency is in effect.

“If you don’t extend it, then there would be no such thing as phase 1, phase 2, phase 3, phase 4, because all those are done under orders that fall under the public health emergency,” he told board members, gathered virtually on a teleconference.

The statewide public health emergency has also been extended through the end of June. The Metro Board of Health will now vote on extending the declaration every month during its board meeting.