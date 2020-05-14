Tennessee To Recieve $155 Million In Federal Funds For COVID-19 Testing

Tennessee will be receiving $155 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help expand COVID-19 testing capabilities. That’s according to a tweet today from Sen. Lamar Alexander.

The Tennessee Republican has been an advocate for widespread coronavirus testing in his role as chairman of the Senate’s health committee. Alexander says in the tweet that Tennessee has done more testing than most states — that’s largely because the government has been picking up the tab for coronavirus testing, not charging insurance companies.

Alexander says even more testing will be key to safely returning to school and work.

The senator is currently in self-isolation in his Tennessee home after one of his staffers tested positive for the virus.