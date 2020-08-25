Metro Health Recommends Postponing Competitive Sports Until The Start Of In-Person Classes

The Metro Public Health Department is recommending that Nashville schools suspend all competitive sporting events until returning to in-person classes. The guidance was released Tuesday afternoon after a similar announcement in July.

While the health department isn’t banning teams from competing, they are asking participating schools to keep events “outdoors with attendance limited to no more than 2 spectators per student athlete and coach.” Individuals who do attend are required to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines.

Health officials are also requiring that teams hosting sporting events implement social distancing guidelines and supply hand sanitizing stations. Concession stands must also remain closed. Neither marching bands nor a school’s general student body is allowed to attend these events.

The announcement comes as Metro Nashville is seeing some of its lowest new numbers of coronavirus cases since the start of summer.