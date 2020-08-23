Nashville Sees Its Lowest Number Of New Coronavirus Cases In Three Months

Drive-thru testing has slowed down statewide, but particularly in Nashville, over recent weeks. One bright side has been an improvement in the turnaround times for commercial labs processing coronavirus testing. Rutherford County Government via Facebook

Nashville recorded one of its lowest daily totals for coronavirus cases in the last three months. On Sunday, the city had just 36 new cases and no new deaths.

Of course, one day is just one day. But totals have been moving down in Davidson County over the last few weeks. The two-week average is now below 200, compared to well over 400 for the last half of July.

The number of people being tested has been dropping considerably, which is one caveat. Even so, the share of Davidson County residents testing positive was lower than average on Sunday. And the city’s seven-day positivity rate is getting down closer to 10%, where the city hasn’t been since late May.

Over the weekend, statewide coronavirus numbers were still close to the recent average of 1,500 a day. Fatalities were well below average, with just four deaths reported on Sunday. But that dip followed the largest one-day death count of the pandemic of 61 deaths on Friday.