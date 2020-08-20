Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

The Risks Of Schooling In The Year Of COVID-19

WPLN News
Share:

This panel discussion by WPLN News explores the latest science on schooling safely and how to make the most of a year with at least some virtual learning. Hear directly from:

Melissa McPheeters – an epidemiologist and research professor in health policy and biomedical informatics. She’s part of a team in Vanderbilt’s department of health policy that has been tracking coronavirus data across Tennessee and publishing real-time analysis.

Susan Kessler – a 26-year educator and principal at Hunters Lane High School. She’s a nationally known expert on blended learning and arrived at Hunters Lane after the threat of a state takeover.

Blake Farmer, Senior Health Care Reporter
Damon Mitchell, Reporter & Emerging Voices Fellow
Steve Swenson, President & CEO of Nashville Public Radio

Filed Under: Station Events, WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.