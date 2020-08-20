The Risks Of Schooling In The Year Of COVID-19

WPLN News

This panel discussion by WPLN News explores the latest science on schooling safely and how to make the most of a year with at least some virtual learning. Hear directly from:

Melissa McPheeters – an epidemiologist and research professor in health policy and biomedical informatics. She’s part of a team in Vanderbilt’s department of health policy that has been tracking coronavirus data across Tennessee and publishing real-time analysis.

Susan Kessler – a 26-year educator and principal at Hunters Lane High School. She’s a nationally known expert on blended learning and arrived at Hunters Lane after the threat of a state takeover.

Blake Farmer, Senior Health Care Reporter

Damon Mitchell, Reporter & Emerging Voices Fellow

Steve Swenson, President & CEO of Nashville Public Radio