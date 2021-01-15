Metro Nashville Public Schools To Remain Virtual After MLK Day

Students at Westmeade Elementary listen to their teacher Oct. 20. The district gave families the option of sending students to in-person classes but switched to virtual instruction when the pandemic worsened this winter. Courtesy MNPS via Facebook

Nashville students won’t be returning to school buildings after Martin Luther King Day next week.

The district began the spring semester with students in all grades attending classes online. It says it still doesn’t know when it’ll begin phasing back in-person instructions, but that it won’t happen until the city has a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

Students who need tech support can continue visiting select high schools for virtual learning assistance. Families with students in grades K-5 are encouraged to contact the Nashville YMCA for child care options.