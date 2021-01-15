Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Metro Nashville Public Schools To Remain Virtual After MLK Day

Students at Westmeade Elementary listen to their teacher.
Students at Westmeade Elementary listen to their teacher Oct. 20. The district gave families the option of sending students to in-person classes but switched to virtual instruction when the pandemic worsened this winter.Courtesy MNPSvia Facebook
Share:

Nashville students won’t be returning to school buildings after Martin Luther King Day next week.

The district began the spring semester with students in all grades attending classes online. It says it still doesn’t know when it’ll begin phasing back in-person instructions, but that it won’t happen until the city has a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

Students who need tech support can continue visiting select high schools for virtual learning assistance. Families with students in grades K-5 are encouraged to contact the Nashville YMCA for child care options.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates, Education, Health Care, WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM