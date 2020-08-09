Metro Police Arrest 4 People Over Weekend In Crackdown On Mask Wearing

Nashville police officers were deployed in July to enforce the city's mask mandate with a focus on downtown. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

The Metro Nashville Police Department ramped up public health enforcement on Lower Broadway this weekend after fielding widespread criticism for its soft approach in recent weeks.

On Friday and Saturday, police issued 38 citations and made four arrests for mask violations. Until last week, the department hadn’t cited or arrested a single person. That’s even though officers had given thousands of verbal warnings to unmasked honky tonk goers.

Mayor John Cooper and Interim Police Chief John Drake promised this past weekend would be different.

MNPD deployed 30 officers to the tourism district Friday and Saturday to monitor the crowds and stop any “transpotainment” vehicles breaking public health orders.

The city also banned the sale and consumption of alcohol on the street throughout downtown and midtown, except at restaurants. Curbside delivery, however, is still allowed, for those who want to drink at home.