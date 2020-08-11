Metro Police To Broaden Enforcement Of Mask Mandate Beyond Downtown

Nashville police officers were deployed in July to enforce the city's mask mandate with a focus on downtown. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro Nashville police officials are planning to increase enforcement of the city’s mask mandate beyond downtown.



Police officials say there will be more patrol officers in the Gulch, Midtown and South Nashville. Interim Chief John Drake says some of these neighborhoods have had instances of crowded bars and clubs.

“We sent teams out there and had effective results in closing those particular establishments,” said Interim Metro Police Chief John Drake during a Tuesday morning press conference. “What we’re asking our patrol officers to do in those areas is when they see those [violations], to note our command structure so we can approach those areas as well.”

Drake says the goal is to get compliance not only in the downtown area, but in other areas as well. The police department initially ramped up its enforcement efforts after overcrowding and social distancing violations on the stretch of Broadway last month. City officials say the majority of patrons and businesses have been in compliance.

Police issued 58 citations since last Thursday. They’ve also made four arrest and issued hundreds of warnings. Separately, 68 civil warrants have been issued to Davidson County businesses by the Metro Public Health Department.

“Our police officers are members of this community too,” said Drake. “They don’t want to get sick. They don’t want their families to get sick.”