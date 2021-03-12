Metro Police Officer And 31-Year-Old Woman Injured In Nashville Shooting

The Metro Nashville Police Department says two people, including a police officer, are in critical condition following a shooting this morning at Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro police say an officer and a 31-year-old woman are in critical condition after being shot Friday morning in front of a store on Brick Church Pike.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it will look into the incident, as it does with all shootings in Davidson County that involve police officers. Metro police did not initially say whether the officer, who was identified as Josh Baker, fired his weapon.

This is a developing story, and initial reports by law enforcement and media may change as more information comes out. Check back for updates.