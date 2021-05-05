Metro Police Officer Reportedly Shot Inside South Nashville Home

A Metro police officer was shot in South Nashville on Tuesday evening. This is the second time a Nashville police officer has been shot this year. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News (file)

A Metro police officer was shot in South Nashville on Tuesday evening, police tell local news media.

The shooting reportedly occurred on the 7200 block of Sugarloaf Drive. It’s a residential neighborhood off of Nolensville Pike. This evening, a swarm of law enforcement vehicles arrived on the scene, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other non-police law enforcement agencies.

This is the second time a Nashville police officer has been shot this year. The first was Officer Joshua Baker, who exchanged gunfire with a woman in a parking lot off of Brick Church Pike in March.

NewsChannel 5 reports the officer was responding to a call of a person wounded with a gunshot in a home. The officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Some information reported early on by law enforcement or by media outlets will later turn out to be wrong. We will update this story as we confirm more information.