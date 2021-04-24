Nashville Police Fatally Shoot Man After Traffic Stop In Bordeaux

Police say a man was fatally shot following a traffic stop in Bordeaux early Saturday morning. Tony Webster via Flickr

Nashville police have fatally shot a man following a traffic stop near midnight on Clarksville Pike in Bordeaux. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released video footage of the shooting early Saturday morning. It shows Officer Christopher Royer fatally shooting an unindentified man on Clarksville Pike in a one-minute encounter.

Police say Royer stopped the car, a white Mercedes, after its license plate did not match the vehicle description on file. Moments after the car pulled over, a passenger emerged. Police say he was carrying two kitchen knives, and as the officer and the driver urged him to stop, charged at the officer.

Royer fired three shots from his service weapon. Police say the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Royer was not injured.

Police Chief John Drake says Royer would have been equipped with less-lethal options, including a Taser, but he believes Royer acted appropriately.

“That’s a lethal situation,” he said. “You can’t use less-lethal if someone is attacking you with a knife.”

Royer has been placed on administrative duty while the TBI investigates. The TBI posted about its involvement on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Some information that get reported early on, by the media or law enforcement, could later turn out to be wrong. We will update as the situation develops.