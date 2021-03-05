Metro Schools Planning Massive In-Person Summer Learning Effort, Open To All Students

Students in Metro Schools will be offered summer learning in the month of June, though many details have yet to be worked out. Courtesy Metro Schools via Facebook

Nashville may have more kids in summer school than ever — and the plan is that everyone will be invited. Metro Schools will offer in-person learning throughout the month of June, according to an announcement on Thursday.



Everything is still in flux — even with just a few months until summer break. It’s unclear how many school buildings would be open or how many teachers will be needed. But according to a spokesman, the district is making plans for at least 40,000 students to do in-person learning — roughly half the district.

While open to all, the summer learning will be optional for most students.

“We had been making plans since last year, but we are having to make some adjustments based on the legislation passed in the brief special education session earlier this year and in accordance to the rules and guidance provided to us from the Tennessee Department of Education,” superintendent Adrienne Battle said at a press conference.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved Gov. Bill Lee’s proposals, including one that requires districts to provide substantially more remedial help than usual.

The district will give more details once it receives answers from the state, Battle says, noting that it will likely be the largest summer learning program in the city’s history.

The program is supposed to be fully funded by federal stimulus money.

With students back in school buildings — and COVID metrics down citywide — Battle also says high school students may get the traditional end-of-year experience after all. The district is making plans to safely hold in-person proms and graduation ceremonies.

Until this week, most high school students had been learning virtually for the past year. The Class of 2020 had their final quarter cut off by the pandemic and had drive-thru graduations.