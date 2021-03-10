Metro Schools Share More Details About Plans For In-Person School Over The Summer

Students in Metro Schools will be offered summer learning in the month of June. Courtesy Metro Schools via Facebook

Metro Nashville Public Schools has released more details about a new summer school program meant to help students catch up from the pandemic.

The program will be open to students from kindergarten to 12th grade, with meals and transportation provided.

All students can apply, but school officials are prioritizing the city’s most disadvantaged students. Paul Changas, who heads assessment for Metro Schools, says the district’s kids who are most in-need have been hit the hardest by learning loss this year.

“There’s about a six- or seven-point gap between economically disadvantaged students and non-economically disadvantaged students in terms of growth in reading,” Changas told the Metro Nashville school board’s Teaching and Learning Committee yesterday. “In other words, the gap has widened a bit for economically disadvantaged students.”

The summer program will feature a full-day schedule for first- through eighth-graders. High school students will go half days and have some credit recovery options. The students

Registration is optional and will begin on March 22.