Metro Strikes Out In Finding New Operator For Knowles Assisted Living

Most residents at the Knowles Home Assisted Living facility do not have the ability to pay, which has led to a roughly $2 million annual subsidy from the city. Courtesy Knowles Home via Facebook

Closure is looking more imminent for Nashville’s city-funded assisted living facility, which cares mostly for patients who could not pay to live elsewhere. The city has been looking for a new management company to run the Knowles home in Bordeaux. But nobody submitted a formal proposal by the deadline.

AnthemCare, the Missouri-based company that runs the facility now, has told the city in a letter obtained by WPLN News that it wants to run the Knowles Home for at least another year. The company says it also wants to help figure out how to wind the facility down or perhaps launch a long-term partnership with Meharry Medical College. The company also agreed to take dramatically less money from the city each month — $18,000, down from $40,000.

But cutting the subsidy was not what the city was going for. Metro is looking to get out of the assisted-living business entirely, as most cities have done.

The problem is, Knowles isn’t like the nearby nursing home, Bordeaux Long-Term Care, that closed earlier this year. Most patients in that facility had some sort of government insurance that would pay for them to move into another nursing home.

Closing Knowles would likely result in leaving some residents homeless.

The Metro Council has tried to intervene and ensure that closure of the Knowles Home is not as abrupt as that of Bordeaux Long-Term Care. A measure passed earlier this year requires the council to sign off on any final decision.