Nashville Will Work To Prevent Abrupt Displacement Of Seniors At Last City-Owned Living Facility

Knowles Home Assisted Living and Adult Day Services sits on the same campus as the Bordeaux nursing home. Ambriehl Crutchfield WPLN News

The Metro Council wants to make sure elderly residents at Knowles Assisted Living aren’t abruptly displaced.

The council has passed new legislation, after members failed to prevent the closure of the nearby Bordeaux Long Term Care Facility last December.

The closure of the Bordeaux facility left workers unemployed and displaced around 100 residents. It also raised concerns about a lack of affordable options for seniors.

Since 2014, the city had been trying to get out of the assisted living facility business because it was costly and the city didn’t have any expertise. Now, councilmembers are reversing course.

According to the new law, the city will keep paying a subsidy until a long-term plan for Knowles is completed and approved by the council. The current contract with Anthemcare expires on June 14.

Right now, the city is preparing to open the bidding process for a new operator. If the city isn’t able to find an operator, the new legislation will make city officials slow down the closing process.

A majority of councilmembers would have to approve closing the facility, and it wouldn’t be able to wind down until 30 days after the council’s vote.