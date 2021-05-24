MTSU Drops Masks But Won’t Require COVID Vaccines

MTSU required masks at its spring commencement ceremonies and limited attendance in the arena. courtesy MTSU News

Maintenance staff at Middle Tennessee State University will spend the next few weeks removing signs about social distancing and mask requirements. MTSU has announced that, effective immediately, face coverings are no longer required, and there are few capacity limits.

“Given the ready supply of vaccine available to the campus, as well as throughout the state and nation, we believe members of our community can make informed and individual choices about their health and safety,” says President Sidney McPhee says in a statement.

MTSU is not requiring vaccination, unlike public universities in some other states including Indiana. Faculty, staff and students who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask. Masks are also required for everyone on MTSU shuttle buses.

Of public universities in Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Tech has also announced that masks have become optional. Signage is being changed to only ask people who haven’t been vaccinated to wear a mask.

Tennessee State University and Austin Peay State University have made no announcements. An APSU spokesman says a new policy is in process. He also says the campus is at least discussing a vaccine requirement, though it’s unclear whether public universities would be allowed under a new state law.