Sale Of Watkins College Building Generates $22M For Belmont Art Scholarship Endowment

Watkins College of Art and Design traces its origins to 1885, though it became a full college in 1977. The school relocated to MetroCenter but then struggled financially in recent years. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (file)

Belmont University has sold the campus of Watkins College of Art in MetroCenter. The $22.5 million sale to a residential developer will establish an endowment to provide scholarships for visual art students.

The proceeds should produce $800,000 a year to fund merit-based scholarships “upon maturation,” according to a release from Belmont.

Last year, Belmont announced a merger with Watkins, which had been struggling financially. Several students and faculty protested the move based mostly on Belmont’s religious requirements. But the school’s new leadership is framing the merger as a “game changer.”

“We believe the sale of this property will create one of the nation’s largest arts endowments to be used exclusively for student scholarships,” Watkins College of Art Dean James Pierce says in a statement. “Having such scholarships available to aspiring artists will propel our program into being a clear leader in art and graphic design education.”