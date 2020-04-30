MTSU Plans To Reopen This Fall

Middle Tennessee State University says it plans to restart in-person classes on campus in the fall.

The announcement was made Thursday, and while it’s unclear what university life will look like. MTSU President Sidney McPhee says the school is preparing to “adapt and evolve” to a post-COVID-19 future.

McPhee says the school is looking to state officials and the Centers for Disease Control for guidance.

MTSU’s provost is leading a task force of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders to develop a range of options for how the school might reopen campus.