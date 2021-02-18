Murrow Award Submission: Overall Excellence

Listen /

2020 was a year of nonstop crises for the WPLN Newsroom. Deadly tornadoes hit Nashville the morning of the Super Tuesday primaries, March 3; the pandemic swept through just as recovery was underway; protests lasted for several weeks over the summer; a presidential debate took place; and a man blew up part of downtown on Christmas morning.

Yet despite the chaos, we did our most ambitious work ever in 2020. What you’ll hear in the audio and see in the web links is that our reporting not only responded to the news of the moment, but also shows the range of the human experience and adds vital context — telling the audience how we got here and why it matters.

Web clips:

We used our “Curious Nashville” brand to solicit questions from the audience about unemployment and start to answer them in an understandable way:

https://wpln.org/post/curious-nashville-ask-us-your-questions-about-unemployment/

https://wpln.org/post/self-employed-in-tennessee-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

https://www.facebook.com/nashvillenoticias/videos/3447760131929455

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18122884861182891/

https://wpln.org/post/tennessee-covid-19-charts/

https://wpln.org/deadly-force-how-and-why-we-reported-this-story/

Audio clips (in order):