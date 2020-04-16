Curious Nashville: Ask Us Your Questions About Tennessee Unemployment

As tens of thousands of Tennesseans file for unemployment — many for the first time ever — the process can be fraught, complex and downright confusing.
So WPLN News wants to hear from you: What questions do you have about the process, the state’s response or Tennessee unemployment in general? We’ll do our best to answer as many questions as we can, with help from experts who know more than us.
Note that we will not be able to ask about personal details, like whether the state has processed your individual claim. We also encourage you to start with a few recent resources:
- Curious about overload issues on the state’s unemployment website? New Servers And New Rules Are Coming To Field The Surge Of Tennessee Unemployment Claims
- Need a basic, state-created FAQ on filing for unemployment? Here are some questions and answers from the state, divided by whether you were an employee or self-employed.
- Want to go deeper? Here’s the state’s in-depth FAQ.
<script async src=”https://modules.wearehearken.com/wpln/embed/5518.js”></script>