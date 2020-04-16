Curious Nashville: Ask Us Your Questions About Tennessee Unemployment

Tennessee unemployment numbers have surged in recent weeks, including 47,000 new claims in Northern Middle Tennessee in early April. TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development

As tens of thousands of Tennesseans file for unemployment — many for the first time ever — the process can be fraught, complex and downright confusing.

So WPLN News wants to hear from you: What questions do you have about the process, the state’s response or Tennessee unemployment in general? We’ll do our best to answer as many questions as we can, with help from experts who know more than us.

Note that we will not be able to ask about personal details, like whether the state has processed your individual claim. We also encourage you to start with a few recent resources:

