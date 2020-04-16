Tennessee Unemployment Filings Top 300,000 Amid Pandemic

Nearly 75,000 additional Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week. That’s not as many as the week prior — and ends a streak of escalating filing records — but is still far above typical levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

The total for initial claims over the past month now stands at more than 320,000 Tennesseans.

They’re among 22 million Americans who’ve lost their jobs since the beginning of the outbreak. NPR reports the losses have wiped out nearly all the job gains that the country has made since the Great Recession.

The wave of state filings overwhelmed Tennessee’s online system. The state has ordered new computer servers to handle the influx, as well as shifting much of its Department of Labor staff to process claims.

WPLN News is seeking answers to your questions about unemployment benefits and the filing process, as well as your experiences. You can share by filling out this form.