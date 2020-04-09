Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Self-Employed Tennesseans Can Qualify For Unemployment Benefits

Tennesseans who are self-employed will now be able to qualify for unemployment.

Gov. Bill Lee says the state has decided to opt-in to the guidelines from the federal government. This will give Tennesseans who are self-employed the same unemployment benefits as others who have lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, Lee recognizes that the state’s site to file unemployment claims has been overwhelmed.

“We know what a challenge it’s been for those who are trying to file for unemployment through the state,” Lee told reporters at an afternoon briefing. “We are aware that that has created a great hardship for people. We are working really hard to overcome that.”

The latest numbers show that 112,000 Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week. A month ago, just under 3,000 filed in one week.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates, WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.