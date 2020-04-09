Self-Employed Tennesseans Can Qualify For Unemployment Benefits

Tennesseans who are self-employed will now be able to qualify for unemployment.

Gov. Bill Lee says the state has decided to opt-in to the guidelines from the federal government. This will give Tennesseans who are self-employed the same unemployment benefits as others who have lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, Lee recognizes that the state’s site to file unemployment claims has been overwhelmed.

“We know what a challenge it’s been for those who are trying to file for unemployment through the state,” Lee told reporters at an afternoon briefing. “We are aware that that has created a great hardship for people. We are working really hard to overcome that.”

The latest numbers show that 112,000 Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week. A month ago, just under 3,000 filed in one week.