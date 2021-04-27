Nash In The Know: What Do You Want To Hear From Nashville’s Mayor In State Of City Speech?

Mayor John Cooper will address the city on Thursday at the Music City Center.

When Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper takes the podium on Thursday, he will propose how the city should spend its operating budget.

It’s been a hectic news year with the pandemic, flooding, protests and petition. So we’ll be keeping an ear out for the tone of the speech and what key moments Cooper highlights about the past year.

The annual address comes as the local government bounces back from a rough financial year, activists reel from MNPD killing another Black person and a petition takes aim at restricting the local government’s power.

