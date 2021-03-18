Nashville Adds Live Music For Mass Vaccination Drive-Thru

After months of drive-thru COVID testing, pictured here, Nashville will use a similar drive-thru method on Saturday to vaccinate 10,000 people with appointments. Courtesy Tennessee Guard via Facebook

Nashville leaders are making final preparations for the city’s mass vaccination event on Saturday. All 10,000 appointments are full, so the trick will be efficiently moving everyone through the drive-thru event in the parking lots of Nissan Stadium.

One key message: attendees should arrive as close as possible to their scheduled times, and not more than 30 minutes early.

“We’re also asking folks to wear shirts that can easily have access to their upper arm for the vaccine,” says Rachel Franklin, a bureau director with Metro Health. “We are hoping to keep this running as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

The event runs for 13 hours and includes 700 volunteers. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Meanwhile, a Music City flourish has been added. Four acts will perform live sets of bluegrass, country, rock and soul music to those waiting in their cars. Attendees will also be greeted by local sports team mascots and the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders.

The event comes as Metro announced it had reached 20% of the Davidson County population having begun the vaccination process. 10% are fully vaccinated.