From Concerts To Bear Hugs, Nashvillians At Mass Vaccination Event Look Forward To What Comes Next

Volunteers and health care workers welcome residents as they arrive to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Damon MitchellWPLN News
Nashville officials are calling the weekend’s drive-thru mass vaccination event a success after putting 10,000 doses in the arms of local residents. The event ran for just more than 13 hours, and brought together people from all walks of life.

WPLN’s Damon Mitchell interviewed six vaccine recipients at Nissan Stadium — Christine Skold, Tyler Long, Thom Shavor, Christopher Waller, and Jason and Erin Tomlinson — to find out their plans now that they have a new sense of comfort.

In the above audio story, they rejoice at the opportunity to hug family members, work in-person and attend gyms, restaurants and concerts.

Christine SkoldDamon MitchellWPLN News

Tyler LongDamon MitchellWPLN News

Thom ShavorDamon MitchellWPLN News

Christopher WallerDamon MitchellWPLN News

Jason Tomlinson, front, and Erin TomlinsonDamon MitchellWPLN News

