Nashville Aims To Vaccinate 10,000 People In Drive-Thru Event On March 20

Nashville is holding a massive drive-thru vaccination event March 20, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Courtesy Maury Regional

Nashville is planning to inoculate 10,000 people in a single day — its largest ever COVID-19 vaccination event.

The drive-thru mass vaccination will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday March 20. It will take place in Lots A-D of Nissan stadium.

Appointments for the event will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday for those 65 and older, and people in risk-based phases 1a through 1c. Those who wish to sign up must do so online and present their confirmation email upon arriving.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one offered at the event, eliminating the need to schedule a second appointment.

Mayor John Cooper said in a release that the event will be “an inflection point in Nashville’s fight against the pandemic,” bringing the city closer to herd immunity and to normal life.

The release from Cooper’s office and the public health department says the city is planning additional large-scale vaccination events in other parts of the city based on vaccine supplies.

The event will be drive-thru only, with no walk-ups accepted. The city is encouraging people to carpool to help control lines, though they’re asking for no more passengers than there are doors on the car. They’re also reminding patients to wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

The mass vaccination event will be separate from the COVID-19 testing site staffed by Meharry Medical College. That operates in Lot N of Nissan Stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.