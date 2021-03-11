Feds Send FEMA Vaccination Team To Memphis

FEMA is sending a medical team to Memphis to help accelerate vaccinations in Shelby County. The 21 members include a pharmacist, nurses, physician assistants and EMTs.

The medical professionals are mostly based in Tennessee and have volunteered to help through the National Disaster Medical System. They’ll be helping run two drive-thru vaccination sites in the coming weeks.

Tennessee asked for FEMA’s help as Shelby County has fallen behind much of the state. The county health department was flagged for vaccine management problems, including building up larger-than-allowed inventories and poor record keeping.

FEMA also has personnel assisting at Nashville’s Music City Center right now. And the agency has deployed teams to New York, California and soon Wisconsin.