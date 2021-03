The Tennessee Valley Health System has been offering the COVID vaccine to VA patients, including walk-in clinics on most Saturdays. Courtesy Tennessee Valley Health System

Military veterans in Middle Tennessee who get their health care from the VA can now get a COVID vaccine, regardless of their age. Starting Friday, the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is offering inoculations to everyone enrolled in their system.

The new parameters will apply to the walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for Saturday at the VA hospitals in Nashville and Murfreesboro. TVHS had already lowered the age to 55.

TVHS has now administered roughly 27,000 doses.