Nashville Asks For A COVID-19 Recovery Theme Song

In addition to giving locals a lift, tourism officials hope the winning song might help draw visitors back to Nashville's desolate downtown streets. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Nashville Mayor John Cooper put out the call to the scores of songwriters in Davidson County. The “Nashville Needs A Song” contest requested entries that would inspire and uplift residents (and be used for promotional purposes by the Convention and Visitors Corporation).

The Nashville Songwriters Association International has narrowed the field to these three finalists:

Looking Up

Written by Jesse Labelle, Rob Crosby and Jamie Moore

Listen /

Times Like These

Written by Conner Sweet, Lance Carpenter and Liz Hengber

Listen /

We Will Survive

Written by Ryan Kinder and Justin Morgan

Listen /

Davidson County residents are asked to vote here before 5 p.m. Friday.

“In our fight against the coronavirus, we could all use an anthem to help us build solidarity and inspire us in the ways that only music can,” Mayor Cooper says in a statement.

The Nashville CVC is offering prize money of $2,500 to the winner and will be able to use the music for marketing initiatives, though the writers and their publishers retain future rights to their songs.