Nashville’s Revised Live Music Guidelines Cap Volume, Add Temperature Checks

A pair of musicians performed at the far edge of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on Tuesday, following guidelines from the Metro Public Health Department. Samantha Max WPLN News

Live music has been back in Nashville for a week, and pandemic-related rules are already evolving.

They now include a cap on volume. A specific decibel level isn’t provided, but health leaders say music shouldn’t be so loud as to force staff and patrons to lean within 6 feet to talk.

Nashville’s revised public health order also now requires musicians and entertainers to get temperature checks and wellness screenings like other employees. Periodic testing of musicians can also be requested by management.

Venues are arranging stages to keep performers distanced from one another, as well as 15 feet from patrons.

Musicians are mostly required to bring their own gear, with shared items like stools to be sanitized between performances.