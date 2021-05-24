Nashville DA Says He Won’t Enforce Bathroom Signage Law

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says he will not enforce a requirement that businesses post warnings outside restrooms if they allow trans patrons to use them. TN Photo Services (File) via Flickr

Nashville’s top prosecutor says he won’t support a new law requiring businesses open to the public to post signage, if they allow trans people to use restrooms according to their gender.

“I believe every person is welcome and valued in Nashville,” District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement released today. “Enforcement of transphobic or homophobic laws is contrary to those values. My office will not promote hate.”

The law is part of a wide range of anti-LBGT bills that made their way through the state legislature this year. It goes into effect on July 1.

The measure, HB 1182/SB 1224, states that businesses which allow people to use gender-specific restrooms must also post additional signs if they allow trans people. The signs are required to be red and yellow, at least 48 square inches and placed near restroom entrances. Unisex, single-occupancy and family restrooms are excluded.

But it does not spell out penalties for not complying. The Associated Press reports that Memphis District Attorney Amy Weirich is also questioning whether the law is enforceable.

At a press conference this afternoon, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee didn’t have much to say about Funk’s comment.

“I think his decision will be his own,” Lee said. “I signed the law. It’ll be his decision how he wants to respond to it.”

The measure is one of two passed by Tennessee lawmakers dealing with bathroom access for trans people. Another would open school districts to litigation if they allow trans students to use shared restrooms.