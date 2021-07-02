Tennessee’s Transgender Bathroom Signage Requirement Challenged In Court And In Public On Day 1

Rev. Alaina Cobb of Chattanooga drinks lemonade from a handheld urinal outside the governor's residence in Nashville. Protesters dumped manure in Gov. Bill Lee's driveway and topped the pile with a golden throne. Blake Farmer WPLN News

Tennessee’s new rule that requires posted signs at places that allow transgender people to use multi-person restrooms has attracted a rush of opposition on its first day in effect. The law signed by Gov. Bill Lee started July 1, despite legal efforts to halt implementation.

Outside the governor’s residence, activists threw a bathroom-themed carnival, drinking lemonade from urinals and leaving a toilet-topped pile of manure in Gov. Bill Lee’s driveway.

“There is no real danger from the trans community,” says Rev. Alaina Cobb, who helped organize the flash demonstration. “There’s no issue beyond what the governor and the GOP in the state has made. So the goal is to just keep resisting.”

An additional federal lawsuit has been filed against the new law. The suit comes from music industry executive and former California lawmaker Mike Curb and his foundation. In a statement, Curb calls the signage law a “hostile assault” on the LGBT community. His lawsuit charges that it violates federal discrimination laws.

Curb has regularly spoken up against LGBT discrimination, including when it happened at Belmont University, where he’s served as a trustee and key donor.

The ACLU and two Tennessee business owners have also sued, though they were unsuccessful at getting an injunction before the law took effect.

The signage law applies to multi-person public bathrooms at businesses and government facilities and comes with a misdemeanor penalty. But how it will be enforced is unclear. Nashville’s top prosecutor has already said he won’t bring charges.