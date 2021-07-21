Nashville Fair Board Seat Remains Vacant Amid A Tense Stalemate

Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda disputes that she hasn't recommended several Latino candidates. In her opening remarks she recalls a timeline for the record. Ambriehl Crutchfield WPLN News

Five months later, and Nashville’s city council, mayor and vice mayor are still caught up in a fight about a board nomination that would usually sail through.

After another debate Tuesday, the leaders are deadlocked about a vacant seat on the Metro Fair Board, which oversees the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Some councilmembers want a Latino to fill the position, while the mayor has advocated for someone who will support a racetrack deal he’s been negotiating for the property. And in the middle is Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, who has nominated Black women twice only to fall short of the votes needed to have his choice approved.

Before giving heartfelt remarks Tuesday, Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda encouraged members of the minority caucus — all of whom are Black — to stand in solidarity with her.

“The message was clear: Pick another qualified Hispanic person. When I said I wanted equity on all boards and commissions I meant that,” she said.

While Sepulveda is the only Hispanic person on the council, she’s been clear that she represents a diverse constituency. It’s a reminder she gave to her Black and white council colleagues who aren’t tasked with representing an entire ethnicity.

Despite pleasantries from some Minority Caucus members about supporting a long-term goal of diversity, councilmembers Jennifer Gamble and Sharon Hurt backed the vice mayor’s nomination of Tracy Hardin, a Black woman.

“Colleagues, we need to get back to the business of serving the people,” At-Large Councilmember Sharon Hurt says. “And keeping our personal and political agendas out of this.”

I support having more minorities of all backgrounds appointed to all Metro boards, which we all agree need more diversity. Tonight, we had an opportunity to appoint an exceptionally qualified black woman to the Fair Board which has absolutely no minority representation. — Jennifer Gamble (@JGamble4Council) July 21, 2021

This would have been a step forward in achieving more equity on a board where nearly 40 percent of the population in the area of the Fair Grounds is black. — Jennifer Gamble (@JGamble4Council) July 21, 2021

This was the second Black woman the vice mayor nominated who didn’t get the seat.

Sepulveda and others have it made clear that it isn’t about the individual candidates. One part of their broader argument is that historically excluded groups are being put in positions to fight over scraps.

Outside of the council chamber, denied candidate Hardin spoke to councilmembers to remind them that diversity is expansive and that there are more groups, like Kurdish people, who are still being left out of the conversation.

Tracy Hardin talking to councilmembers in the hall. CM Hurt comes in and tells her not to explain herself. Hurt says she’s tired of Black folks being in embarrassed for centuries pic.twitter.com/ROSaoiYtg2 — ambriehl crutchfield (@ambriehlc) July 21, 2021

The council’s latest rejection means the Fair Board seat remains open and awaiting yet another nominee.