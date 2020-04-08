Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Gives Bus Drivers Social Distancing Options

WeGo Public Transit is allowing bus drivers to take discretionary measures to implement social distancing on their routes.

Bus operators can manage the way riders board the bus and can ask passengers to put space between themselves and others.

WeGo already has other measures in place to protect bus operators and passengers, including distributing face masks and gloves to drivers, disinfecting buses at WeGo Central between trips and communicating with the public the importance of riding only when necessary and wearing face masks.

