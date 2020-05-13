Two WeGo Drivers Test Positive For The Coronavirus

A mechanic with WeGo works while wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy WeGo

Two Nashville bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, though it’s unclear how severe their illnesses are or whether they showed any symptoms at all.

This is a first for the transit agency, WeGo. But a statement from officials says they have been tracking contacts for anyone who is even being tested for the coronavirus.

“We have not received any indication that our customers have been exposed either by proximity or duration enough to warrant a health risk,” WeGo spokesperson Amanda Clelland tells WPLN News.

The agency pulls surveillance video to identify anyone the driver may have exposed during the prior two days in order to track them down for testing. And any vehicle the driver used is deep cleaned.

WeGo drivers have been issued masks and gloves. They’ve also been asked to enforce social distancing on buses.

WeGo buses have continued to operate on a limited schedule throughout the pandemic, though riders are encouraged to wear a mask and use public transit only when necessary.