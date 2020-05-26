Nashville Has Handed Out 100,000 Masks

Nashville's health department, along with volunteers from Hands On Nashville, handed out more than 40,000 masks. Courtesy Metro Public Health Department

Nashville’s Health Department found many willing recipients during a recent two-day cloth mask giveaway.

More than 41,000 masks were handed out at four Metro Parks drive-thru locations on Friday and Saturday.

Metro says it has now given away more than 100,000 masks in all, but still has enough for additional handouts this coming Friday and Saturday. Those will again take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bellevue, Hartman Park, Madison and Smith Springs community centers. Additional events will happen if supplies last.

The city has ordered all people who can safely wear a mask to do so in public.

Businesses are also required to post signage about masks, and employees who can’t honor social distancing when interacting with customers are required to have face coverings.