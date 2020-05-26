Plastic Dividers and Temp Checks: How The Tennessee House Hopes To Protect Health During Its Return

House GOP Spokesman Doug Kufner said plastic Lexan barriers are meant to protect House members during committee meetings. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Listen /

The Tennessee legislature will resume business this week. And the House has decided to allow the public to come into its hearing rooms.

But that’s not without many restrictions and social distancing.

Doug Kufner, the House GOP spokesman, told WPLN News the lower chamber wants to welcome people in the Cordell Hull legislative building. But, he warns there might not be enough space for everyone.

“It’s going to be more limited,” Kufner said. “And it will be kind of a first come, first serve.”

He said staff are expected to count how many people are on the main floor of the building. Also, only three people can be on the elevators at the same time.

“We got spaces designated in the elevator that’s basically 6 feet apart to make sure we are maintaining social distancing,” Kufner said.

Seating in the House committee hearing rooms has been rearranged to only sit about 20 visitors. Lawmakers’ desks have been separated by plastic Lexan barriers, meant to provide an additional buffer.

The dais and podium area in the House chamber have the same dividers.

Meanwhile, visitors are required to go through a temperature check. The general public is required to wear masks.

Legislators are just encouraged to do so.

The Senate, on the other hand, has decided to not allow the public in its committee rooms or chamber. It’s also limiting the number of staff on the Senate floor.