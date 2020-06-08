Nashville Holds At Phase 2 Of Reopening, Citing Uptick In Covid Cases

Nashville is staying in Phase Two of reopening after seeing cases of the coronavirus trend upward, officials said Monday.

Alex Jahangir, chairman of Metro Nashville’s Board of Health, said the decision to pause re-opening was not taken lightly.

“This doesn’t mean that we’re regressing. It doesn’t mean we’re going back to Phase One. It just means we’re staying at status quo for just a little bit longer,” he said during a press conference Monday.

Officials will be watching the data from the next few days to see whether the numbers stabilize. Over the weekend there was a continued rise in cases, with 132 new cases reported Saturday and 124 on Sunday. But Monday saw a smaller increase, with 98.

Jahangir said the transmission rate is still less than one and the number of hospital and ICU beds remain “adequate.”

Nashville has been in Phase Two for 14 days. It’s not clear when the city will enter Phase Three of reopening. Statewide, there are more active cases of the coronavirus right now than at any other point in the pandemic.