Nashville Inches Closer To Allowing Home Recording Studios And Other Small Residential Businesses

Lij Shaw sings and plays guitar in support of home-based businesses at the March 5 council meeting. Tony Gonzalez WPLN

Nashville musicians may soon be able to work from home without violating the law. The Metro Council is considering a bill that would regulate people operating a small business out of their homes, including recording studios that have technically been operating in violation of the law for years.

Some of the proposed rules include a maximum of six visits per day, no more than three vehicle trips per hour and limits on the professions that can take advantage of the permit.

Many musicians, including Daniel Saw, support the bill and note the pandemic’s impact on their ability to make money. Saw says that since he can’t tour, teaching and recording clients in his home has become his primary new income.

“With our current ordinance as it is, it either forces me to take a risk of cease-and-desist of Metro Codes, or stay on unemployment until 2021,” he told the council Tuesday night.

This move would also impact cosmetologists, people that offer Airbnb “experiences” other than lodging, and those who offer personal instruction like piano lessons.

Councilmember Dave Rosenberg has been sponsoring the change since November. He says the current law is restrictive to residents that need extra money to stay afloat.

Most people that spoke against the bill at Tuesday’s meeting said it would disrupt their neighborhoods — including Lois Layne of East Nashville’s Edgefield area.

“We invest in residential neighborhoods to have peace, quiet and safety and rely on our residential zoning to protect our neighborhoods and provide stability,” she says.

If the rules pass, a permit could be revoked after three complaints in a year. But residents against the bill say regulations would be difficult for the city to enforce and would benefit people with resources.

Councilmembers have held several public hearings to hear input. They could take a final vote on the measure at the June 16 meeting.