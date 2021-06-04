Nashville Judge Weighs Defense Testimony Ahead Of Police Officer’s Murder Trial

Defense attorney David Raybinn speaks in court as client Andrew Delke and the prosecution team listens to testimony. Screenshot NewsChannel 5

A Nashville criminal court judge is hearing defense arguments Friday that will determine what evidence will be approved for use in the murder trial of Metro Police Officer Andre Delke.

Delke shot and killed Nashville resident Daniel Hambrick during a foot pursuit in 2018. He’s now being charged with first-degree murder and is standing trial in July.

In March, the Metro Council approved a $2.25 million settlement for Hambrick’s family. Ahead of the upcoming trial, Delke’s defense team is trying to make the case that he had the legal authority to follow Hambrick in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Defense attorney David Raybin also wants to prove that Hambrick pointed his gun at Delke. There is about a two second blindspot in captured surveillance footage.

Froehlich says Delke had mentioned a particular vehicle he was following that evening — a white Chevy Impala. Froehlich also says he had a private dash cam on his car (MNPD cars were not equipped with dash cams at the time. The department is still rolling them out now). — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) June 4, 2021

Delke took notes in the courtroom as his defense called witnesses and presented photo evidence that Hambrick possessed firearms after being convicted of a felony. It’s unclear how these earlier incidents were related to the shooting.

That led to a brief back and forth with Nashville Assistant District Attorney Roger Moore, who accused the defense of attempting to damage Hambrick’s image.

“Character assassination, that’s all this has been,” Moore said during the court hearing. “All these pictures are for is the unspoken, if not overtly, ‘This is someone whose life was not worth anything because of some of the actions that he may have participated in.’ ”

The photos were filed under seal, and the judge said they would remain that way. This means they won’t become public record.

The hearing ended Friday afternoon and will resume Monday morning. So far, seven witnesses have been called to testify.

This is a developing story. Samantha Max contributed to this report.