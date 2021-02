Listen /

Nine months before Nashville Officer Andrew Delke shot and killed Daniel Hambrick, he was criticized by his supervisors. But not for use of force. It was a night when Delke didn’t pull his gun.

Records uncovered by WPLN News provide a rare glimpse into the mind of police officer struggling to make sense of when to use his gun, and the mixed messages he received from his training, his supervisors and an increasingly wary public.