Nashville Mayor: Police Will Start Wearing Body Cameras Next Month

Mayor John Cooper announced Monday morning that the police department will begin wearing body cameras next month.

Nashville has cut the budget estimate for body-worn cameras to fully deploy them no later than February 2021, despite historic shortfalls in tax revenue.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is saying this morning that the vendor, Motorola, has agreed to defer payment for two years. The city has also reduced the annual cost of managing the video footage from an estimated $40 million to $2.1 million, primarily by reducing the necessary personnel from 200 to 16 people.

“Since before entering office, I’ve supported body-worn cameras in Nashville and the need to invest in this vital technology the right way. Today, we are delivering on that commitment,” Cooper said in a statement.

Expanded deployment of the cameras begins in July, outfitting 86 officers and 65 patrol cars in the West Precinct, which is the only precinct with the IT infrastructure to handle video collection.

The seven other precincts will get the necessary upgrades in the next six months to have body cameras on more than 1,300 officers and 734 patrol cars by February.

“An encounter with law enforcement is not something that any Nashvillian should worry about having to survive,” Council Member At-Large Sharon Hurt, who is black, said in a release. “It’s no secret that Metro’s financial constraints are great, but Mayor Cooper has demonstrated through this effort, with IT infrastructure upgrades starting immediately and deployment rolling out in July, as a first step, that his commitment to create tangible change for our Black community is genuine.”

The latest development on the cameras follows three years of delays and course changes (timeline).

As recently as April, the mayor said a full rollout would not be possible because of pandemic-related budget problems. In February, Metro showed off the camera systems that were beginning field testing.

Prior body camera promises date back to 2016 — with an earlier test in 2017, before mounting cost estimates in 2018 and in 2019.

This is a developing story that will be updated.