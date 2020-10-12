Nashville Setting Up COVID-19 Testing Sites At Schools

Teachers welcome a student at Smith Springs Elementary. Students with disabilities began returning to school in September. Courtesy MNPS via Facebook

The Metro Public Health Department is setting up satellite COVID-19 testing centers at Nashville schools, in an effort to be more accessible as students and teachers return to classrooms.

Nashville’s drive-thru testing centers operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — in direct conflict with the school day.

The satellite sites will be open in the early evening.

Monday 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Cane Ridge High School (12848 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch)

Tuesday 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Maplewood High School (401 Walton Lane, Madison)

Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Cockrill Elementary School (4701 Indiana Ave., Nashville)

These sites could also move as the district sees how much demand there is in different parts of town. At this point, teachers and students are not being asked to undergo regular testing, though that has been contemplated.

MNPS employees can also get tested at the clinic run by Vanderbilt Health next to the district’s headquarters on Bransford Avenue, but only if they have symptoms.

Starting Tuesday, students in kindergarten through second grade can return to in-person classes, phasing in other grades through the next few weeks. High schoolers aren’t scheduled to resume classes until January.