Gov. Lee: Tennesseans Should Not Be Afraid Of Coronavirus

“Being afraid of something is not nearly as powerful as respecting it and understanding it and making responsible decisions," Gov. Bill Lee told reporters Tuesday when talking about the coronavirus. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Gov. Bill Lee, once again, has sided with President Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus.

Talking to reporters outside the state capitol Tuesday, Lee said he agreed with Trump in that people should not be afraid of COVID-19.

“Being afraid of something is not nearly as powerful as respecting it and understanding it and making responsible decisions,” Lee said.

In Tennessee, more than 2,500 residents have died from coronavirus since March. But Lee said fear should not be used as strategy to fight the deadly virus.

“I don’t think we should be afraid of it,” Lee said. “I think we should respect it appropriately and make decisions as such.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Republican governor has found ways to align with President Trump, such as Lee’s insistence that schools reopen this fall.

Tennessee was among the first states to reopen school in person and was applauded by the White House.