Titans Won’t Return To Practice Until At Least Wednesday After More COVID Cases

The Tennessee Titans have confirmed 20 cases of the coronavirus in the NFL's first outbreak since its 2020 season began. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

The Tennessee Titans won’t be allowed to return to their practice facility until at least Wednesday. This is after yet another player and staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

That brings the Titans’ outbreak to 20 cases. They are the first NFL team to experience a COVID-19 outbreak since the season began.

The NFL postponed Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25 after a handful of positive cases last week. It is unclear if the team will still take on the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, the Titans are currently being investigated by the NFL and its players association to determine whether the team violated the league’s health and safety protocols.